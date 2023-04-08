Man arrested for stabbing 82-year-old father, barricading himself from officers, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 56-year-old man is in custody after stabbing his father and barricading himself from officers inside a home on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m., Saturday, in the 7000 block of Shady Grove Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found an 82-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on the street alongside neighbors.

Police said his son had stabbed him and barricaded himself inside a home. The injured man was taken by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officers surrounded the home, and eventually, the suspect peacefully surrendered.

His identity hasn’t been released as of yet, but police said he is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.