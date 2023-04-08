64º

SAPD: Man hospitalized after rollover crash on North Side

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday near McCullough Ave. and Harriet Dr.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to crash near McCullough Ave. and Harriett Dr. on April 8, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday near McCullough Avenue and Harriet Drive.

SAPD officers at the scene said a man hit what looked like a trashcan while driving and overcorrected his car. The car then rolled over and began smoking.

The San Antonio Fire Department rescued the man from the smoking car. EMS transported him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

