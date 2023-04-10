3 people shot, taken to hospital after person fires into duplexes on Northeast Side

Three people were taken to the hospital after someone fired into several duplexes on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in the 6900 block of Lakeview Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were taken to the hospital after someone fired into several duplexes on the Northeast Side on Sunday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at 10:20 p.m. in the 6900 block of Lakeview Drive, not far from Woodlake Parkway and Old Seguin Road.

According to BCSO, a dark-colored SUV drove eastbound on Lakeview and fired multiple shots into several duplexes.

One person was shot in the head, another person was shot in the chest and a third was shot in the foot, BCSO said.

They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

BCSO did not have a description of the shooter.

