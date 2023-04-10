San Antonio launches website to help people search for affordable rental units

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is launching a website to help people find affordable housing options as the price of rent increases in the city and throughout Texas.

The website, HousingBaseSanAntonio.com, will go live at 10 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services department.

The platform will help people search for their ideal rental units by filtering by budget and proximity to community amenities like parks, public transit, grocery stores, health clinics and more social services, the release states.

By creating a profile, renters can detail their housing needs, and then social workers will search the housing availability to find their clients’ best options, the release states.

People can also narrow down their options to different parts of town and see which units accept Housing Choice Vouchers or have flexibility for those with convictions or criminal records.

“We’re excited to welcome Housing Base to San Antonio,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in the release. “This partnership aligns with our mission to create and maintain affordable housing opportunities for our residents. Housing Base’s innovative platform will be a valuable resource for the community and a significant step forward in addressing the affordable housing challenges in our city.”

The website is being launched as San Antonio is seeing a rise in rent prices.

The average price continued to increase this year after a dip in the fall of 2022, according to ApartmentData.com.

Data shows the average price is $1,204, and the rental rate growth is 0.9% over the past 12 months. The rental rate growth over a year also increased in Houston and in the North Texas Metroplex, data showed.

“Together, we can help bridge the gap between low-income families and the affordable housing options they need, making it easier for them to find a safe, stable place to call home and contributing to the city’s vision of creating stable, healthy neighborhoods,” Juan Cano, Housing Base’s CEO, said in the release.

