Starbucks olive oil-infused drinks cause a ‘brew’ online with many calling it a laxative

SAN ANTONIO – Customers are taking to the internet to share their thoughts on Starbucks’ new line of olive oil-infused coffee drinks called Oleato, which is slowly making its way in the United States.

Oleato brings together the unexpected with a mix of Starbucks arabica coffee infused with Partanna cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil, according to a press release.

The company markets the drinks as “a velvety smooth, delicately sweet and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor and texture.”

However, after its launch, customers are sharing their too-honest experiences about running to the bathroom after trying the new beverage.

that oleato drink from starbs makin my stomach speak — bee🫀 (@ATOMICVOM1T) March 29, 2023

#Oleato — so far my stomach is gurgling and my throat is burning. Not sure if it’s the olive oil. @starbucks pic.twitter.com/rpqPURljV1 — James Reberry 🇺🇦 (@jamesreb) March 27, 2023

Users on Reddit joined in the discussion, sharing their stomach-turning experiences.

“I’ve tried them, and tbh after drinking them honestly they just felt sick to my stomach lowkey,” commented Reddit user Reddit Ok_Procedure_4886. “Like i had no appetite at all after that and that was the only thing i’ve had in the whole day.”

“Worst of all was the latte for me. you’re immediately hit with just olive oil and i wanted to throw up after yeah i do not recommend,” said another Redditor.

As for why the drink is making people sick, one user logically shared this answer: “Caffeine is a stimulant for your bowels and oil a relaxant,” said Reddit u/Rainpours44.

Although many are voicing their negative opinions, some reviews of the drinks have been positive.

One Redditor said, “I tried all 3 and loved all of them. Had no problems whatsoever.”

The final consensus on the drink: be cautious.

keep seeing everyone talk about how gross the olive oil drink from Starbucks is but I thought it was pretty good pic.twitter.com/9EG32T2g23 — dime (@dimessac) April 6, 2023

I like the new Oleato coffee at Starbucks, does that make me a weirdo? — cat_kim (@cat_kim) April 6, 2023