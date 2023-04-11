SAPD opens SWAT Challenge to public; event to take place on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Do you think you have what it take to be a member of the SAPD Swat Team? Well, you will have the chance to prove it this weekend.

SAPD is hosting a “SWAT Challenge” that is open to the public where teams can sign up and take on their obstacle course.

Matthew Parkinson, a lieutenant with the SAPD applicant processing unit, said he and his team aims to finish the SWAT challenge obstacle course in less than 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

“Being out of breath and, you know, getting your heart elevated. That’s the stressful situation that you’re going to deal with on the SWAT team,” Parkinson said.

The obstacle course is great training. Parkinson has been with SAPD for 23 years, so he knows first-hand what it takes.

“First and foremost, our foundation, our mission here at the San Antonio Police Department is compassion for each other, compassion for our citizens. We’re citizens ourselves. All this...is all this is about teamwork,” Parkinson said.

The weekend’s event is open for sign-up. And there is a big crowd expected to take on the top tier team.

“So the last time we did this, with watch times was in 2021 and we had about 400 people come out, spectators and participants. There was about 30 teams that actually went through the whole course,” Sgt. Jordan Ramirez of SAPD Recruiting said. “If there’s an obstacle that we can overcome, we’re going to help each other out to get over it together.”

Parkinson says he has some advice for anyone planning to join the fun.

“Don’t quit, don’t stop, don’t give up work as a team. That’s what we’re here for. That’s that’s exactly our mission is working together as a team. Don’t stop. Don’t quit. We can’t quit on citizens, can’t quit on each other. We can’t quit on your families. We’re here for each other,” Parkinson said.

