Man shot, killed in driveway of East Side home identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

Man shot, killed during exchange of gunfire on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed in the driveway of his East Side home has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jason Brown, 30, died of multiple gunshot wounds just after midnight on Thursday in the 1100 block of Wyoming St., near South Pine Street.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states that officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered that Brown was driving home when he was possibly followed by two other men in a black vehicle.

When he pulled into his driveway and exited his car, the other two men opened fire, striking him multiple times, police said. The shooters fled after the incident. They have not been found.

The victim was later discovered in his backyard.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

