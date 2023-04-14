Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for drunken driving crash that killed 2 people

Gabrielle Gaitan is seen in this 2016 booking photo from the Bexar County Jail. Gaitan has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of failure to stop and render aid in connection with a fatal accident on Sept. 13, 2021, at Highway 16 and Zarzamora Steet on the South Side, according to booking records.

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old woman was sentenced to prison for a drunken driving crash that killed two women on the South Side.

Gabrielle Gaitan was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter, according to booking records.

San Antonio police said that in the early morning of Sept. 13, 2021, Gaitan was driving a gold SUV north on Highway 16 at South Zaramora Street and ran a red light.

She struck a car that was turning left from southbound Highway 16 onto Zarzamora. The impact sent the sedan into a ditch and killed the driver and passenger at the scene.

The victims were identified as 39-year-old Maricris Morris and 38-year-old Vicenta Rangel.

Gaitan got out of her car and left the scene, police said. Officers caught her walking down the highway, and she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was found to be intoxicated.

