Do you recognize them? Crime Stoppers searching for gas station robbery suspects

Two suspects recently robbed a gas station tenant at gunpoint and authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects robbed a gas station cashier at gunpoint last weekend and authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.

The robbery happened Saturday, April 8, in the 2500 block of SE Military Drive at a Murphy USA gas station.

Police said a 41-year-old woman was working the register when the two suspects went inside.

One of the suspects grabbed some store items before both of them approached the register. SAPD said one of the suspects then went behind the counter and held the woman at gunpoint.

The suspects demanded money and the woman complied, putting cash inside a bag carried by the suspect with the gun, police said.

Both of the suspects left the scene with their cash bag in hand.

Anyone with more information on this incident or the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867). Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

Also on KSAT: