‘Don’t Let Litter Trash Your River’: Local initiative working to keep rivers clean

SAN ANTONIO – One of the San Antonio River Authority’s (River Authority) long-term goals is to achieve trash-free waters in the San Antonio River Basin.

As part of a commitment to safe, clean, and enjoyable creeks and rivers, the River Authority launched the San Antonio River Basin Report Card in 2020. The report card measures the health of the basin and helps the community make educated choices that support a sustainable San Antonio River Basin.

The San Antonio River Basin Report Card’s grade for public trash collection is currently an “F.”

One way to achieve this trash-free goal is through a new trash outreach initiative, “Don’t Let Litter Trash Your River,” which launched on Sept. 24, 2021.

This effort was joined by Bexar County, the City of San Antonio, the San Antonio River Foundation, and Keldon Johnson with the San Antonio Spurs, to show a united front in addressing this community-wide issue.

The “Don’t Let Litter Trash Your River” initiative intends to educate the communities throughout the basin and encourage the public to take part in helping keep area creeks and rivers clean by not littering and picking up trash when they see it on the ground.

These are some ways the community can take part.

Become a River Warrior. Join the River Authority’s River Warrior volunteer program to take part in events organized by the agency.

Take a pledge to join the River Authority’s efforts to eliminate trash from the San Antonio River Basin.

Visit the River Authority’s website online resources like a social media tool kit with content and graphics available for download and information on how individuals and community organizations can organize cleanup events.

As trash knows no boundaries, the River Authority is also working with government partners throughout the agency’s four-county (Bexar, Wilson, Karnes, Goliad) jurisdiction to effectively reach the general public.

These efforts will align with the established free household hazardous waste collection events in Wilson, Karnes, and Goliad counties. These events help prevent illegal dumping and, in conjunction with the trash outreach initiative, will continue to educate the public on proper ways to dispose of trash.

For more information on the San Antonio River Authority trash initiative, visit their website.