77º

LIVE

Local News

Local nonprofit introduces aquaponics to San Antonio schools

Gardopia Gardens focuses on growing healthy communities through garden-based learning

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Food, Tech, KSATKids
A San Antonio nonprofit is helping raise awareness around sustainability and food systems by implementing aquaponics into area schools.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nonprofit is helping raise awareness around sustainability and food systems by implementing aquaponics into area schools.

On Wednesdays, Charles Blank with the nonprofit Gardopia Gardens visits the students at Highland Park Elementary School and teaches them about aquaponics.

“The live filter box here is our filter. That’s where the beneficial bacteria live. So, what’s happening there is the fish waste enters that media, that hydrogen and the bacteria break down the ammonia into nitrate and it allows the plants to uptake those those nitrogen and grow into green healthy produce for our kids here,” Blank said.

Gardopia Gardens focuses on growing healthy communities through its garden-based learning.

“We have aquaponics systems at Young Women’s Leadership Academy as well as Maverick Elementary,” Blank said.

Besides aquaponics, students are learning responsibility, time management and more.

“We want kids to have the resources to take care of themselves, to grow healthy food for their family. A big takeaway with these systems that I like to push is not all waste is waste. This fish waste is turned into plant food,” Blank said.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Tiffany Huertas is known for her in-depth storytelling and her involvement with the community.

email

facebook

twitter

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email