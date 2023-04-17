Road caves in, creating large hole in middle of busy West Side street

A portion of a busy street on the city’s West Side caved in late Monday morning, creating a large hole that caused a two-vehicle crash.

According to the driver of an SUV, he was traveling east in the 2600 block of Culebra Road near North General McMullen Drive behind a solid waste truck when a hole suddenly opened up in the middle of the street.

The driver said the SUV would have gone into the hole but he swerved and in the process, hit a pickup truck headed in the opposite direction.

One person suffered minor injuries.

A San Antonio Water System investigator told KSAT 12 News that water-main pipes in the area are intact and believes the hole was the result of a street pavement failure.

San Antonio police blocked off a stretch of Culebra at General McMullen with cones to prevent other drivers from hitting the hole.

City Public Works is investigating the incident.

