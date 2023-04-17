79º

Road caves in, creating large hole in middle of busy West Side street

Driver of SUV crashes into pickup, says he had little time to react to hole opening up in front of him in 2600 block of Culebra Road near North General McMullen Drive

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A portion of a busy street on the city’s West Side caved in late Monday morning, creating a large hole that caused a two-vehicle crash.

According to the driver of an SUV, he was traveling east in the 2600 block of Culebra Road near North General McMullen Drive behind a solid waste truck when a hole suddenly opened up in the middle of the street.

The driver said the SUV would have gone into the hole but he swerved and in the process, hit a pickup truck headed in the opposite direction.

One person suffered minor injuries.

A San Antonio Water System investigator told KSAT 12 News that water-main pipes in the area are intact and believes the hole was the result of a street pavement failure.

San Antonio police blocked off a stretch of Culebra at General McMullen with cones to prevent other drivers from hitting the hole.

City Public Works is investigating the incident.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

