ROTC student at UIW killed in Selma after single-vehicle accident, police say

A nursing student at the University of the Incarnate Word was killed over the weekend after witnesses say his car was swerving before it struck a median on IH-35 N.

Selma Police said in a press release that officers were dispatched for a report of a single-vehicle accident around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 in the 15400 block of IH 35 N.

Officers found an unresponsive 22-year-old male in the driver’s seat.

A spokesperson for UIW identified the victim as Joseph Banales — a nursing student and a junior at UIW.

“He was also in the Army ROTC program,” the spokesperson told KSAT.

It remains unclear why the victim’s vehicle lost control but medical personnel who arrived at the scene said Banales was found with injuries to the back of his head.

Witnesses told police Banales’ vehicle almost struck another vehicle before it hit the median.

An investigation is ongoing.