Woman hospitalized after shooting on East Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue on Monday night

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized after being shot on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue on Monday evening.

The woman said she was walking down the street when a car drove by and shot her in the leg around her ankle, SAPD said. She was able to walk home and reported the shooting to the police.

SAPD said the woman was taken to the hospital from her home. Her wound was not critical, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.