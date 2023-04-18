69º

Woman hospitalized after shooting on East Side, San Antonio police say

Victim walked home, reported shooting in 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Shooting in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue on Monday night (Joe Arredondo, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized after being shot on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue on Monday evening.

The woman said she was walking down the street when a car drove by and shot her in the leg around her ankle, SAPD said. She was able to walk home and reported the shooting to the police.

SAPD said the woman was taken to the hospital from her home. Her wound was not critical, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

