Tornado confirmed near Canyon Lake during overnight storms, National Weather Service confirms

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The National Weather Service confirmed that a EF0 tornado touched down near Canyon Lake late Thursday night as heavy storms swept through the area.

The tornado touched down at 10:40 p.m. near the south side of the lake and had estimated peak winds of 85 mph with a path length of 3 miles.

An EF0 tornado produces wind gusts of 65-85 mph, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

An EF1 rating has wind gusts from 86-110 mph, for reference.

Tornado damage from overnight storm in Canyon Lake area on April 20, 2023. (KSAT 12)

“Damage was mostly to trees with minor structure damage. Other sporadic straight-line wind damage was also noted around Canyon Lake,” NWS officials said in a Twitter post.

A post from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NWS chat says a “storm survey has determined that a tornado occurred near the communities of Canyon Lake and Startzville.”

Minor roof damage was noted at residences along Campbell and Dorothy Drives, just south of the Lakeside Golf Club, NWS officials reported.

According to NOAA, the tornado lifted at 10:44 p.m.

