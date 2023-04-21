74º

Viewers share photos of hail, storms on KSAT Connect

Share your images and videos with us!

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Cody King, Digital Journalist

KSAT Connect photos from April 20-21, 2023. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – People in the San Antonio area saw a thunderstorm, including hail, move through the area on Thursday evening. The rain put a pause on Fiesta celebrations downtown.

Share your photos and videos, plus browse other viewers posts on KSAT Connect.

KSAT meteorologists said an approaching cold front, combined with some upper-level energy brought South-Central Texas the severe storms. A band of storms came through the area around 6:30 p.m. and another, larger storm is expected around 10 p.m. Thursday night through 1 a.m. There is a chance for lingering showers in the morning. Click here for the forecast.

Below, you will see some of the hail, rain and storm images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

Illusion H

After last nights rain

0
San Antonio
Maggie Perales

Culebra/410 hail

0
San Antonio
Rguerra

Strong winds knocked over broke trees in our backyard.

0
San Antonio
David

Nickel size hail by SeaWorld

0
San Antonio
Pins User

Tree down in Grey Forest - Scenic Loop

0
San Antonio
carolinajwx

Quarter and pea sized hail in Misty Oaks/Leon Valley

0
San Antonio
Joy Preston

Looks like our house and neighbors house was hit by a small tornado the whole tree was uprooted!

0
San Antonio
MamaT5

NW side

0
San Antonio
Mr. greek

Looking good for some good soaking

0
San Antonio
David Luke

Thunderstorms

0
San Antonio
jd2025

Near culebra and 36th

0
Utopia
Beavercreeklaw

VERY welcome rain!!!

0
San Antonio
ValerieV
1
San Antonio
Kristi K

The lightening is beautiful

1
San Antonio
Connie Acosta

Smaller hail in backyard!

0
San Antonio
dtnews12

Courtesy of Bruce Manascalco

0
San Antonio
apicbyvic

Thanks for all you do to keep us safe and updated when severe weather affects our city.

0
San Antonio
Daniel Rodz

⛈️

0
San Antonio
Jana Ramon

More lightning from tonight's storm

0
San Antonio
Dave Schulte

Rainbow after this evening’s storm. I love the green colors after a storm!

0
Boerne
Kim Bray

Beautiful 2 Rainbows

0
Lakehills

