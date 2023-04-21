Viewers share photos of hail, storms on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – People in the San Antonio area saw a thunderstorm, including hail, move through the area on Thursday evening. The rain put a pause on Fiesta celebrations downtown.

KSAT meteorologists said an approaching cold front, combined with some upper-level energy brought South-Central Texas the severe storms. A band of storms came through the area around 6:30 p.m. and another, larger storm is expected around 10 p.m. Thursday night through 1 a.m. There is a chance for lingering showers in the morning. Click here for the forecast.

Below, you will see some of the hail, rain and storm images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

Rguerra Strong winds knocked over broke trees in our backyard. 5 hours ago 0 San Antonio

carolinajwx Quarter and pea sized hail in Misty Oaks/Leon Valley 17 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Joy Preston Looks like our house and neighbors house was hit by a small tornado the whole tree was uprooted! 17 hours ago 0 San Antonio

apicbyvic Thanks for all you do to keep us safe and updated when severe weather affects our city. 16 hours ago 1 San Antonio

Dave Schulte Rainbow after this evening’s storm. I love the green colors after a storm! 17 hours ago 0 Boerne

