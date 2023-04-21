Viewers share photos of hail, storms on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – People in the San Antonio area saw a thunderstorm, including hail, move through the area on Thursday evening. The rain put a pause on Fiesta celebrations downtown.
KSAT meteorologists said an approaching cold front, combined with some upper-level energy brought South-Central Texas the severe storms. A band of storms came through the area around 6:30 p.m. and another, larger storm is expected around 10 p.m. Thursday night through 1 a.m. There is a chance for lingering showers in the morning. Click here for the forecast.
Below, you will see some of the hail, rain and storm images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.
Joy Preston
Looks like our house and neighbors house was hit by a small tornado the whole tree was uprooted!
