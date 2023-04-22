76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Are Fiesta food vendors up to code? We go with Metro Health to find out.

Metro Health inspects food vendors regularly during Fiesta events

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Fiesta, Food, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is back! The Alamo City is rocking and enjoying tasty food and drinks, but is what you’re consuming safe?

We walked around with the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District to find out.

“Oh tacos, it doesn’t matter what it is -- chicken, beef, fajita, anything,” said Fiestagoer Blake Wagoner.

Fiesta attendee Terri Scott added, “I have the chicken gordita, everything in it, and it’s delicious.”

The sounds and tastes of Fiesta bring people from all over the country. One man we spoke to has left his home in Minneapolis four times to visit San Antonio and Fiesta.

“Are the tortillas here a little better than in Minneapolis?” KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas asked.

“Oh yeah, they’re homemade here. Everything up there is commercial,” said Ruben Contreras.

But as important as the food is, making sure it’s safe to eat is equally as important.

Metro Health goes around all Fiesta events checking food vendors to see if they’re up to code.

They check to make sure food is at the right temperature, that vendors have gloves, hats, or hairnets, and that there are appropriate handwashing and sanitation stations.

If something isn’t up to code, they are asked to correct it promptly. If they’re not able to, the vendor could lose their approved permit and get shut down.

Anyone who sees something of concern is urged to call 311 and report it.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email