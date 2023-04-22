Are Fiesta food vendors up to code? We go with Metro Health to find out.

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is back! The Alamo City is rocking and enjoying tasty food and drinks, but is what you’re consuming safe?

We walked around with the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District to find out.

“Oh tacos, it doesn’t matter what it is -- chicken, beef, fajita, anything,” said Fiestagoer Blake Wagoner.

Fiesta attendee Terri Scott added, “I have the chicken gordita, everything in it, and it’s delicious.”

The sounds and tastes of Fiesta bring people from all over the country. One man we spoke to has left his home in Minneapolis four times to visit San Antonio and Fiesta.

“Are the tortillas here a little better than in Minneapolis?” KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas asked.

“Oh yeah, they’re homemade here. Everything up there is commercial,” said Ruben Contreras.

But as important as the food is, making sure it’s safe to eat is equally as important.

Metro Health goes around all Fiesta events checking food vendors to see if they’re up to code.

They check to make sure food is at the right temperature, that vendors have gloves, hats, or hairnets, and that there are appropriate handwashing and sanitation stations.

If something isn’t up to code, they are asked to correct it promptly. If they’re not able to, the vendor could lose their approved permit and get shut down.

Anyone who sees something of concern is urged to call 311 and report it.

