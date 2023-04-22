Father arrested after 2-year-old daughter exposed to fentanyl, police say

Jonathan Hampton, 33, was arrested Saturday on a charge of injury to a child - bodily injury.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after police said his 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital for fentanyl exposure.

Jonathan Hampton, 33, was arrested Saturday on a charge of injury to a child - bodily injury, Bexar County court records show.

His charge stems from an incident on Oct. 4, 2022, when police received a report of a fentanyl overdose in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa.

Hampton was performing CPR on his 2-year-old child, who was exposed to fentanyl, for about two minutes before EMS arrived, an affidavit states.

First responders administered Narcan to the child, and she became alert, and her vitals started to return to normal. She was then taken by ambulance to an area hospital, and Hampton went with them before SAPD got to the scene.

Police were able to call Hampton from the hospital and asked how the child got access to the drug.

Hampton said his neighbors across the street sold drugs, and his child may have gotten ahold of one of the bags with some residue inside, an affidavit states.

Officers also asked how much fentanyl the child was exposed to, and Hampton said he wasn’t sure.

First responders told police they received different stories from Hampton while treating the child.

The first story was that the child was inside the house, walking and crawling before she went limp. That’s when Hampton said he called 911, an affidavit reads.

On the way to the hospital, Hampton told EMS that he and the child were outside when she picked up something.

Police asked Hampton twice to return to the hospital and speak with a detective, but he never arrived, SAPD said.

It wasn’t until Oct. 17 that a lab report from the hospital showed positive results for fentanyl.

According to court records, Hampton remains in the Bexar County Jail, and his bond has been set to $40,000.

