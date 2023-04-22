Man arrested after firing at Windcrest police officer during traffic stop, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old accused of shooting at a Windcrest police officer and leading them on a chase.

Jeremiah Jazzeniah Corrales was taken into custody on Friday. He’s charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm.

An officer initiated a vehicle stop on Corrales’ white Ford Escape in the 4800 block of Walzem Road on March 28.

Corrales did not stop and instead shot at the officer who was trying to pull him over, police said. The bullet did not strike the officer or the patrol car. A single gunshot was heard on in-car camera footage, according to authorities.

The Windcrest police officer pursued Corrales throughout the city and into San Antonio.

Police said a chase began, and at some point, Corrales abruptly drove his car off the roadway at the 5100 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road. This caused the pursuing police car to be rear-ended by a second police car.

Corrales crashed into the embankment underneath a bridge consisting of railroad tracks before taking off on foot, according to officers.

Police found a 9mm shell casing on the driver’s side floorboard, and fingerprints were obtained from the rearview mirror. Investigators positively identified the prints as belonging to Corrales.

Officers determined Corrales was associated with the suspects in an aggravated robbery on March 21, 2023.

The suspects in that case told police they met Corrales the day of the pursuit to help him with a flat tire in Balcones Heights, according to an arrest warrant.

Both suspects confirmed Corrales was involved in the pursuit when police showed them his photograph.

Corrales’ bonds total $250,000. He remains in the Bexar County Jail.