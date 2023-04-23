Calling all Kyles! City of Kyle invites you to help break world record next month

KYLE, Texas – Is your first name Kyle? If so, head to Kyle, Texas next month and you can help break a Guinness World Record!

Anyone named Kyle -- spelled that way -- is invited to the Gathering of the Kyles at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 21 at Lake Kyle Park to help break the world record for the largest same-name gathering.

Kyle, Texas is just over an hour away from San Antonio by car.

All ages are welcome to the Kyle extravaganza, but there are a few other requirements participants will need to follow, including a verification process, shared below from city officials:

Names with variations of ‘Kyle’ such as “Kyler,” “Kiel,” or “Kylee” are not accepted. Middle and last names will also not be accepted.

Eligible Kyles must show proof of an ID (student IDs will be accepted)

Participants must also share their address and a contactable phone number or email

If an ID is not available, a parent or guardian can vouch for the participant

Parents or guardians of those individuals must show their ID for verification and a phone number or email.

This event is free and will be the city’s fourth attempt at breaking the world record.

Currently, the record holder is in Kupreski Kosci, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with 2,325 participants with the name “Ivan.” The record was set on July 30, 2017, according to Guinness World Records.

You can learn more about the event, here.