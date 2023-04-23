56º

Uber driver wanted for sexual assault may be heading to Las Vegas, BCSO says

Luis Alberto Deleon Jr., 30, was last seen driving a 2022 White Toyota Camry

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Luis Alberto Deleon Jr., 30, was last seen driving a 2022 White Toyota Camry. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Uber driver is on the run, possibly heading to Las Vegas, after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said he sexually assaulted a woman during one of his trips.

Luis Alberto Deleon Jr., 30, is wanted on a warrant for sexual assault, the BCSO said. Details on the incident or when it happened are limited at this time.

Deleon Jr. is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen driving a 2022 White Toyota Camry with a Texas plate that reads, “SPP7337,” or with a temporary plate that says, “2325Y59.”

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or the BCSO Tips Hotline at 210-335-8477.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

