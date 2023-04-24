Man hospitalized after being wounded in drive-by shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after being wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Southeast Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to a home in the 3800 block of Manchester Drive, not far from Southeast Military Drive and Highway 281 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a man in his 20s was shot in his abdomen and backside while in his front yard when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots.

Police said the victim did not recognize the suspect or the vehicle.

The man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he’s listed in fair condition.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

Investigators say neighbors in the area do have door cameras that they will now review in order find some clues.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.