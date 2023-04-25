77º

65-year-old man found dead in wooded area in Boerne, police say

Man believed to be camping in the area, no foul play is expected

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

200 block of Norris Lane (Google Street View)

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a wooded area Monday morning.

Boerne Police Department responded to a call around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Norris Lane after someone reported finding an unresponsive person.

Officers who arrived at the scene secured the area and the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

He has been identified as 65-year-old Samuel Offer.

According to police, Offer was experiencing homelessness and camping in the area at the time of death.

No foul play is expected, police said.

