Driver shot during road rage incident on Northeast Side; police looking for shooter

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who shot a driver during a road rage incident on April 9, 2023, in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who shot a driver during a road rage incident on the Northeast Side earlier this month.

The incident happened at around 12:45 p.m. on April 9 in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road, near Loop 410 and Interstate 35.

A Crime Stoppers report states that a gold Ford Escape and another vehicle were involved in a road rage incident that started on Fratt Road and continued onto Rittiman Road.

The vehicles stopped in a Burger King parking lot, and occupants in both vehicles started to argue with each other, the report states.

When one of the vehicles started to drive away, someone in the Ford Escape opened fire, striking the driver of the other vehicle in the leg, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

