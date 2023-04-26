84º

San Antonio College to host Fredstock ‘23 Music Festival this Friday

The event will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. at the corner of Main Ave. and W. Courtland Pl.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Two people playing guitar at Fredstock Music Festival. (San Antonio College, Fredstock Music Festival)

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is not over yet! San Antonio College is hosting its official Fiesta event, Fredstock 23′ Music Festival, this Friday.

The college invites all to enjoy live music, food, cervezas, activities, and more.

Hosted by the SAC Music Business Program, the free event will be held on Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the corner of Main Avenue and W. Courtland Place.

People are encouraged to attend the event, named after music business program founder Fred Weiss, as it takes place between the Battle of Flowers parade and the last night of NIOSA.

Local artists, including Tarasco Topical, Jason Kane & The Jive, Nina Diaz, BLUE SUNDRIES, Los #3 Dinners, and SUNGATEPARK, are expected to fill the air with music, according to a news release.

Food trucks and vendors will also attend the event.

For more information, click here.

