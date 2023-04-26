Uber driver arrested for sexual assaulting woman during ride, Bexar County sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County deputies have arrested an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a ride in February.

Luis Alberto Deleon Jr., 30, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault Tuesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Alberto Deleon Jr., 30 (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

BCSO said Deleon drove a 45-year-old woman home from a bar in the Thousand Oaks area on Feb. 25. At a news conference, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Deleon ordered the woman to get into the front seat during the ride, but she refused.

Deleon later stopped the car, got into the back seat, sexually assaulted the woman, and dropped her off nearby, Salazar said.

The victim reported the assault to SAPD, who identified the driver as Deleon.

The case was later handed to BCSO as the crime happened outside city limits.

After weeks of investigating, BCSO obtained a warrant for Deleon’s arrest on Saturday. At the time, he was believed to be out of state.

Salazar said the suspect’s family and friends warned him of the warrant for his arrest and search. Deleon was later arrested Tuesday in San Antonio’s downtown area without incident, according to the sheriff.

Additionally, Salazar noted that Deleon had previously worked as a police officer for Leon Valley but was not currently employed as an officer. KSAT has reached out to the Leon Valley Police Department but has not heard back.

Anyone with information on other incidents involving Deleon is asked to contact BCSO at (210) 335-6070.

Watch the BCSO press conference in the video player below: