Criminal charges possible after 2-year-old boy hit by bullet from dropped gun, police say

Victim was shot in head

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Police searched the home where the child was shot, looking for evidence. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are considering seeking criminal charges in a case that involved a two-year-old boy being hit by a bullet from a gun that discharged after falling on the floor.

Officers were called to Christus Santa Rosa-Westover Hills hospital around 3 a.m. Thursday, after the child’s family brought him there.

Police say he was suffering from a gunshot wound in his head and was in critical condition.

They said family members told them the boy had knocked a gun off the top of a television, causing it to hit the floor and fire.

A bullet then struck him in his head, officers said.

Police later searched the family’s home on Kents Store near S. Ellison for evidence.

They say a second child, a three-year-old, also was in the home at the time of the shooting.

That other child was turned over to other family members while police questioned the parents.

They say their investigation will determine whether criminal charges will be filed. Among the possibilities, they say, is that the owner of the gun could be held criminally responsible.

