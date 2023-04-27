2-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in head at West Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head at a West Side home early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at a home in the 9960 block of Kents Store, which is found not far from South Ellison and Marbach Road and inside Loop 1604.

According to police, a man showed up to Westover Hills Hospital with his two-year-old son, saying his little boy had been accidentally shot in the head.

The man told officers that he had left his gun on top of the TV and when the toddler reached up trying to get water, that’s when the gun fell to the floor and went off. The child was hit in the head by a bullet.

SAPD said officers responded to the hospital around 3:15 a.m. after the family showed up there. The toddler is listed in critical condition. There was also another 3-year-old inside the home at the time of the shooting who was not injured. That child is currently with another relative.

SAPD said both parents are presently being questioned downtown.

Possible charges are pending, depending on what officers find during their investigation, police said.