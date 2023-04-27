Renderings show ‘first-of-its-kind’ esports arena coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas

ESIX Gaming powered by Coca-Cola is opening at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas released renderings on Thursday for its new, “first-of-its-kind” esports arena, ESIX Gaming powered by Coca-Cola.

The park said the competitive esports gaming campus will include an event stage where five-on-five live tournaments can be held and livestreamed on a professional setup.

There will also be 50 gaming stations where people of all skill levels can compete, a 52-seat lounge and a Coke VIP lounge for esports participants.

ESIX Gaming powered by Coca-Cola is opening at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. (Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

The 1,601-seat Zaragoza Theater can also be used for esports events or viewing large-scale tournaments, the park said.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas remains an industry leader in innovation, offering the most incredible and technologically advanced thrills,” park President Jeffrey Siebert said in a news release. “This cutting-edge gaming arena is a first for the amusement industry, representing our dedication to offering a premium experience in every aspect of our guests’ visit.”

Fiesta Texas said it is partnering with Roadrunner Gaming, the esports student organization at UTSA, for feedback, internships and employment.

“We are excited to be included in the new esports development process,” Zach Beesley, president of Roadrunner Gaming, said in the release. “Roadrunner Gaming looks forward to our ongoing involvement and to the future of this new, first-of-its-kind facility.”

Fiesta Texas said the completion date and a schedule of events will be released at a later date.

