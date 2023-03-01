Six Flags Fiesta Texas to open KID FLASH, the only racing roller coaster in Texas

KID FLASH will be the only racing roller coaster in Texas, according to Six Flags. Video from Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced its newest addition: KID FLASH Comic Coaster, the world’s first single-rail family racing roller coaster.

KID FLASH, the only racing roller coaster in Texas, is expected to open this summer, the park announced on Wednesday.

Fiesta Texas said the ride includes two single-rail tracks that cross over each other about a dozen times. The two tracks will operate simultaneously as the two train cars race to the end. Get a sneak peek at the video player above.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will open KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster this summer. (Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

The tracks span 1,158 feet and will have immersive LED lighting panels with preprogrammed displays.

Fiesta Texas said the ride is for adults and children and the height requirement is 36 inches.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to invest in the guest experience and our commitment to providing thrills the entire family can experience together,” Park President Jeffrey Siebert said in a news release. “We are proud to be the Kids’ Coaster Capital of Texas with the addition of KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster.”

Six Flags is open for the 2023 season. Click here for information on hours and tickets.

