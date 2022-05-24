‘World’s Steepest Dive Coaster’ opening at Fiesta Texas this weekend

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will open to the public this weekend. Our KSAT crew got an exclusive preview of the record-setting ride.

SAN ANTONIO – The world’s steepest dive rollercoaster is set to open at Six Flags Fiesta this weekend.

Park visitors will be able to ride Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger starting June 30th.

Three 21-passenger trains will lift riders 150 feet in the air before dropping them down a 95-degree, vertical plummet at 60 mph, according to Six Flags.

The height requirement minimum is 52 inches and the maximum is 78 inches.

It will be located in the Crackaxle Canyon Screampunk District.

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger Dive Coaster will open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in the summer of 2022. (Courtesy, Six Flags)

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world’s steepest dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season,” Park President Jeffrey Siebert said in a news release. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides, and attractions. With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite.”

Ad

Fiesta Texas opened in 1992, built on the site of a former limestone quarry.

The world’s steepest dive rollercoaster is in the works for Six Flags Fiesta Texas, just in time for its 30th anniversary.

Related: