San Antonio gets ready to welcome record breaking spring breakers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio community is putting its best foot forward as it gears up for a busy spring break season, the start of tourism.

Those involved in promoting the San Antonio tourism industry are optimistic that their work will show when spring breakers begin to flood the city in a few weeks.

Marc Anderson Presiden and CEO of Visit San Antonio said they’ve been busy telling the story of San Antonio.

“The forecasts for 2023 have us breaking all occupancy records in the history of our city, but we’ve also already broken last year’s all average daily rate and our records for San Antonio,” he said.

Michelle Madson, President and CEO of the San Antonio Hotel & Lodging Association said revenue has been on the increase in recent years, and those levels are back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Occupancy is looking great for the next couple of weeks and well into spring break. So we are really ready to welcome people to our city for their spring getaways,” Madson said.

Anderson said the goal is to go beyond drawing in the domestic crowds but to also go across the pond to the number one overseas market for the Alamo City, the United Kingdom.

Twenty thousand Brits visit the city each year the goal is to double those numbers. “They represent $40 million in economic impact for our city,” Anderson says.

To make those tourist enjoy their visit, the industry needs seasonal hospitality workers.

“We’re always looking for servers, housekeepers, cooks, things like that. And really an entry-level job in a hotel is a great springboard into a career,” said Madson.