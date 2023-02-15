New roller coaster ‘AQUAMAN: Power Wave’ to open at Six Flags Over Texas in March

ARLINGTON, Texas – Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington is getting a new high-speed roller coaster just in time for Spring Break.

“AQUAMAN: Power Wave” is a multi-launch water coaster that will send guests backward and forward in giant boats.

Each boat will have the capacity to carry 20 passengers.

There is more than 700 feet of track to the top of two 150-foot towers where guests will be launched straight up and down at 90 degrees angles at speeds up to 63 miles per hour, according to a press release.

“Six Flags Over Texas is known for providing innovative thrills and delivering the special moments that create fond family memories,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy. “We are so excited to introduce AQUAMAN: Power Wave to legions of thrill seekers, and we feel that Spring Break is the perfect time for the grand opening of this epic new attraction.”

The new ride is expected to open at the park on March 11.

It’s the fourteenth roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas.

The park is located roughly 20 minutes west of downtown Dallas at 2201 Road to Six Flags in Arlington.

