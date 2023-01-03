Surveillance video shows stolen car fall 21 feet before crashing into a house in New Jersey

NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. – A home surveillance camera captured footage of a stolen car flipping over an embankment and crashing into a house and on top of a parked vehicle 21 feet below on New Year’s Day.

The video, which can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article, shows the car landing upside down as a bystander rushes out of the path of the airborne vehicle.

According to North Caldwell Police, the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. in the North Caldwell area of New Jersey.

Police received a report that the stolen vehicle was in the area and when police arrived, the vehicle fled, struck two parked vehicles and drove over the embankment.

“Occupants of the suspect vehicle were able to escape and fled on foot,” police said in a statement on Facebook.

The two suspects were found shortly after and taken to trauma centers for medical evaluation.

Both suspects were treated and released into the custody of North Caldwell Police.

