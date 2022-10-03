VIDEO: US Coast Guard rescues 4 people caught in rough seas as Hurricane Ian hits Carolinas

The US Coast Guard said it rescued four people from a boat caught in heavy seas near the Oregon Inlet in North Carolina on Thursday, September 29.

Coast guardsman rescued four distressed mariners off the coast of North Carolina on Thursday, which a portion of it was caught on camera.

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet crews responded to the scene and rescued the four mariners who had abandoned ship due to heavy weather as Hurricane Ian approached the Carolinas.

Video of the rescue can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

Wave heights reached up to 21 feet high in some areas, according to the National Buoy Data Center.

All the mariners were successfully rescued.

