Rattle battle: Two rattlesnakes caught fighting on camera along Georgia trail

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ga. – Two male rattlesnakes were caught duking it out on a Georgia trail over the weekend.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the snakes were fighting over a female.

A wildlife technician came upon the battle who was out checking hunter access trails for obstructions in the Lanahassee Wildlife Management Area.

The snakes were identified as timber rattlesnakes.

According to Georgia Wildlife, timber rattlesnakes are large and commonly encountered by humans despite being shy.

“One of the frequent misconceptions about rattlesnakes is that they will always rattle before striking. A surprised snake is perfectly capable of striking without warning,” a fact sheet from Georgia Wildlife states.

Many people kill snakes out of fear but there’s no need to harm an animal that’s not posing a threat to your safety, experts say.

Snakes are a natural part of the ecosystem and help maintain rodent populations.

