Underoath, We Came As Romans coming to San Antonio this summer

Rock bands playing at Boeing Center at Tech Port on Aug. 11

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Musicians Aaron Gillespie (L) and Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath perform on stage at North Island Union Amphitheatre on September 02, 2019 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) (Caroline Jeanine, 2019 Daniel Knighton)

SAN ANTONIO – Rock band Underoath is bringing its summer tour to San Antonio.

The Boeing Center at Tech Port said Underoath and tour co-headliner The Ghost Inside are playing on Aug. 11, along with We Came as Romans and Better Lovers.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $25-$95. They can be purchased online at boeingcentertechport.com or over the phone at 1-800-514-3849.

VIP Packages are available for $135.50.

The tour is also playing in Houston on Aug. 10 and Dallas on Aug. 12.

In a news release, Underoath said the tour has been “a long time in the making.” It follows their latest album release, “Voyeurist.”

Boeing Center at Tech Port is located at 3331 Gen. Hudnell Drive.

