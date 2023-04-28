Man trying to cross I-35 killed in hit-and-run, SAPD says

Man trying to cross I-35 killed in hit-and-run crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man trying to cross Interstate 35 was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the lower level of the I-35 North, near downtown.

According to police, the man was attempting to cross the highway from north to south when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver of the vehicle fled with stopping, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews. He has not been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

When found, the driver of the vehicle will be charged with failure to stop and render aid, police said.

The incident closed the highway for several hours while authorities worked in the area. The highway has since reopened.

