Home declared a total loss in fire north of downtown, SAFD says

SAFD responds to fire in 100 block of East Woodlawn Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A home north of downtown was declared a total loss after a fire late Friday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before midnight in the 100 block of East Woodlawn Avenue near McCullough and San Pedro.

Fire crews battled flames for over three hours. SAFD said the vacant home was boarded up, which made it difficult for firefighters to put out the fire.

One person was inside at the time of the fire but managed to escape. EMS evaluated them at the scene.

SAFD said the home was a total loss.