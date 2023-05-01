Woman arrested in husband’s shooting death after attempting to hide body, clean scene, SAPD says

San Antonio police will hold a perp walk and provide information on a murder suspect Monday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation took a twist after San Antonio police arrested a woman in connection with her husband’s shooting death.

Mary Ann Demetro, 30, was arrested Monday afternoon for altering, concealing, and destroying a human corpse, which is a felony charge, according to SAPD.

San Antonio police first responded to the shooting before 9 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Medical Drive.

Police said Demetro called 911 and claimed to have escaped from a man who held her hostage after he killed her 31-year-old husband.

Upon arrival, officers located and surrounded the apartment unit. After a short negotiation, the man peacefully surrendered and was arrested on a murder charge, police said. He has since been identified as Jose Alvarez, 50.

Jose Carlos Alvarez, 50 (SAPD)

Through evidence, investigators later found that the woman who reported the crime was also involved in the slaying, police said.

SAPD said surveillance footage showed Demetro attempting to move her husband’s body and help Alvarez clean up the crime scene.

San Antonio International Airport police arrested her as she attempted to flee the city, police said.

Police confirmed Alvarez and Demetro had a relationship, but no specific details were released.