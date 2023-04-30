SAPD: Suspect in custody after fatally shooting man at apartment complex, holding woman at gunpoint

SAPD investigates shooting at an apartment complex on Medical Dr.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is in custody after fatally shooting a man and holding a woman at gunpoint for several hours on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened before 6 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Medical Drive near Interstate 10.

Police said a man invited another man and a woman for drinks.

While at the gathering, the man shot the victim and held the woman at gunpoint for several hours, police said.

The woman was able to escape and called the police around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located and surrounded the unit with the suspected shooter still inside.

After a short negotiation, the suspect peacefully surrendered.

Once inside, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Police didn’t immediately release a motive for the incident but said the suspect had worked where the victims lived.