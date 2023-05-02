PETA, Crime Stoppers offers $10K reward for arrest of cow killing suspects

BEXAR COUNTY – PETA and Bexar County Crime Stoppers are offering a total of $10,000 for information leading to the arrests and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing multiple cows in the Calaveras Lake area.

Bexar County deputies first responded to a shooting just before 11:30 a.m. on April 12 in the 9000 block of Elmendorf-Lavernia, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

One cow was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene due to its injuries.

Deputies then responded to a second cow shooting just before 8:30 a.m. on April 13 in the 11000 block of Stuart Road.

The reporting woman said she heard gunshots around 1 a.m. but didn’t suspect anything. She later found her three cows with gunshot wounds, BCSO said.

Officials said one of the cows was found dead at the scene, another had to be euthanized due to its injuries, and a third is recovering under a veterinarian’s care.

Investigators later connected the two shootings.

Both PETA and Bexar County Crime Stoppers are offering up to $5,000 in rewards each, totaling $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or by email at bcsotips@bexar.org.