SAPD arrests ‘most wanted’ fugitive in sexual assault of 2 teen girls

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police considered to be one of their most wanted fugitives is now behind bars at the Bexar County jail.

Officers arrested Baltimar Carlos, 48, around 8 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Enid Street.

Police did not say how they tracked down Carlos, a career criminal who most recently was wanted in the October 2021 aggravated sexual assault of two teenage girls.

He was one of two “most wanted” fugitives who were featured on KSAT 12 News in March as police looked for clues about their whereabouts.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Carlos is accused of giving the teens alcohol and drugs, then sexually assaulting both in his car at a park.

The affidavit says both girls had “cut school” that day and were running away from police and officials with the Edgewood Independent School District.

The girls ran to an apartment complex where they came across Carlos, a stranger, who convinced them to get into his car, the affidavit says.

It says he drove the girls around at first, then bought alcohol from a liquor store and gave it to them along with methamphetamines.

At some point, both teens passed out, the affidavit says.

One girl told police, afterward, Carlos dropped them off at an apartment complex where she was able to call for help.

A separate affidavit says police nearly caught Carlos in April of last year, but he got away again.

As KSAT 12 News reported earlier this year, Carlos has a long criminal history which includes nearly 50 charges against him, dating back to 1991.

This time, he is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and evading arrest.

KSAT 12 News placed a phone call to Edgewood ISD for additional details.

Lauren Blevins, director of marketing and communications, said she was not able to confirm which school the teens attended or if they were students with Edgewood ISD.

Later, she released the following statement on behalf of the school district:

“Edgewood ISD is pleased to learn San Antonio police made an arrest in the assault of these two girls. EISD Police work hard to keep our community safe by working with school officials, parents, and students.”