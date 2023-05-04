Police searching for suspect who killed couple in their car on Fredericksburg Road

SAN ANTONIO – Police are still searching for the suspects who shot and killed a couple near the Northwest Side last year.

Evan Scott, 41, and Jasmine Scott, 27, were shot to death while sitting in their car around 9:40 p.m. on April 27, 2022, in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Oak Hills Country Club.

According to San Antonio police, someone in a suspect vehicle pulled up behind the couple and opened fire.

Evan Scott died at the scene. Jasmine Scott and a friend of the couple who was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting were taken to the hospital.

Suspect vehicle involved in murder of Jasmine and Evan Scott (San Antonio Crime Stoppers)

Jasmine Scott died a short time after from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police are still looking for the shooter and are offering a reward for any information that leads to the identification and location of the suspect, or suspects, and the suspect vehicle involved in the murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

Calls and tips provided directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) or by sending a text. Text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).