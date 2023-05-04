Suspect in murder of woman at South Side taco stand arrested after nearly month-long search

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they have arrested a man who shot and killed a woman at a taco stand and was the suspect of a standoff with officers at his home on the city’s South Side in early April.

Roland Contreras Jr., 32, was taken into police custody.

According to police, on April 6 officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Southwest Military Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police said they believe Contreras and another man got into an argument at a taco stand. That’s when, police say, when the other man got into his Jeep to drive off, Contreras started to run after him and shot at the vehicle, striking the man’s estranged wife, Gabriele Campos Del Angel, 33, in the chest.

SAPD said the man in the Jeep drove to a nearby gas station, where he called for help. Gabriele was pronounced dead at the scene. Her estranged husband was able to identify Contreras to officers.

Authorities say Contreras fled back home, where a SWAT team and other officers tried to communicate with him, including by loudspeaker. They spoke with his grandmother who confirmed he lived at the home and was in possession of her vehicle.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus that day said officers had visual confirmation early on in the standoff that Contreras was in the home, although there was no communication with him.

About 30 minutes later, police tossed tear gas into the home, but after a thorough search of the residence, Contreras was nowhere to be found.

On Thursday, police said a covert response unit finally located Contreras and took him into custody without further incident. Contreras was booked on an active murder warrant.

Authorities say Gabriele had been or was involved in a relationship with Contreras.

His bond is set at $200,000.