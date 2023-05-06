3 hospitalized in West Side crash involving drunk driver, SAPD says

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized in a crash on the city’s West Side involving a drunk driver, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 11:33 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Military Drive and State Highway 1515 Access Road.

Police said a northbound Dodge Charger was at the intersection when they were struck by a Ford F-150 that turned in front of the car.

A 14-year-old girl with a left femur fracture and two other occupants from the charger were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

SAPD said the Ford F-150 driver was evaluated at the scene and arrested for intoxication assault.