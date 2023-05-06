79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

3 hospitalized in West Side crash involving drunk driver, SAPD says

Police said the driver was arrested for intoxication assault at the scene.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crash, West Side
Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November. (KPRC)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized in a crash on the city’s West Side involving a drunk driver, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 11:33 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Military Drive and State Highway 1515 Access Road.

Police said a northbound Dodge Charger was at the intersection when they were struck by a Ford F-150 that turned in front of the car.

A 14-year-old girl with a left femur fracture and two other occupants from the charger were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

SAPD said the Ford F-150 driver was evaluated at the scene and arrested for intoxication assault.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email