2 men charged in cold case murder from May 2022 in Southwest Bexar County, sheriff says

Just over a year after a man’s murder in Southeast Bexar County, sheriff’s deputies have made two arrests in connection with the cold case.

“This case, quite frankly, went cold for quite some time. We did not have very much information,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Malyk Jason, 26, and Seth Ronterio Little, 20, were already in custody for charges unrelated to this case, according to Salazar. Both are now charged with capital murder.

Little is already charged with drug possession, multiple counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft and firearm possession.

Jason is in custody for drug possession, felon possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, evading arrest with a vehicle, felon possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Their capital murder charges stem from a deadly shooting in May 2022 at a home in the 11700 block of Loop 107 in Adkins, Texas.

Deputies found Corwin David, 30, with a gunshot wound inside the home. EMS took him to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

A woman, who hasn’t been identified, was also at the home but was uninjured.

Salazar said Jason and Little were in a group of people that went into the home dressed in all black and wearing black ski masks to commit a robbery.

They went to the home “with the intent to rob the victims of a large amount of marijuana and a large amount of cash,” the sheriff said.

Jason and Little threatened both of the victims before pulling guns and firing at David and the woman, BCSO said.

The woman escaped and ran to a neighbor’s home for safety. Salazar said the suspects all ran out of the residence and away from the scene before deputies arrived.

Traces of the suspects were limited, but after much research and investigation, Salazar said they were able to identify Jason and Little as two of the suspects involved.

Deputies believe three other suspects are also involved in the deadly shooting.

“We’re blessed we have these two in custody at this point,” Salazar said.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6070 or by email at bcsotips@bexar.org.

More on KSAT: