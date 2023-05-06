Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed 21-year-old, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was charged with intoxication manslaughter after killing a 21-year-old woman in an overnight crash, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 1:43 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Loop 1604 access road and IH-10 W access road.

Police said a vehicle traveling east on 1604 crashed with a southbound car on the IH-10 W access road.

The front passenger of the second vehicle, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, said police.

SAPD said the first vehicle’s driver was evaluated for a DWI and charged with intoxication manslaughter.