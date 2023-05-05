94º

SAPD, Crime Stoppers asking for tips on Market Square Fiesta shooting suspects

A man was hospitalized from the shooting and another victim was shot in the arm

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Fiesta Market Square shooting suspects (San Antonio Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIOCrime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects involved in a fight turned shooting at a Fiesta event at Market Square that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, in the 100 block of South Concho, not far from Interstate 10 and San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters.

A 25-year-old man was with his family at Fiesta De Los Reyes when he got into a fight moments before the shooting broke out, according to police.

The man was shot once in the chest, and another victim was shot in the arm. The shooter, a man, ran from the scene, SAPD said.

Authorities said they are still looking for the shooter and a woman who may have started the fight that led to the shooting.

If captured, the woman will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Any tip that helps lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

