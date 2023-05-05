SAPD, Crime Stoppers asking for tips on Market Square Fiesta shooting suspects

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects involved in a fight turned shooting at a Fiesta event at Market Square that sent a man to the hospital.
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, in the 100 block of South Concho, not far from Interstate 10 and San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters.
A 25-year-old man was with his family at Fiesta De Los Reyes when he got into a fight moments before the shooting broke out, according to police.
The man was shot once in the chest, and another victim was shot in the arm. The shooter, a man, ran from the scene, SAPD said.
Authorities said they are still looking for the shooter and a woman who may have started the fight that led to the shooting.
If captured, the woman will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).
Any tip that helps lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.