SAPD, Crime Stoppers asking for tips on Market Square Fiesta shooting suspects

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects involved in a fight turned shooting at a Fiesta event at Market Square that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, in the 100 block of South Concho, not far from Interstate 10 and San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters.

A 25-year-old man was with his family at Fiesta De Los Reyes when he got into a fight moments before the shooting broke out, according to police.

The man was shot once in the chest, and another victim was shot in the arm. The shooter, a man, ran from the scene, SAPD said.

Authorities said they are still looking for the shooter and a woman who may have started the fight that led to the shooting.

If captured, the woman will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Any tip that helps lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

