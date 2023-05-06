Friends, family to host reopening fundraiser campaign for East Side shoe shop destroyed by fire

An East Side small business owner is asking for the public’s help to reopen his decades-old business that was destroyed in a fire last month.

Tim Rodriguez poured his heart into the Highland Park Boot & Shoe Repair shop on South Hackberry for 30 years.

On April 25, that work went up in ashes after a fire destroyed the shop overnight.

“When I opened the door, everything’s charcoal black, dark — everything. Everything was ruined,” Rodriguez said.

He and his wife aren’t ready to retire, so they hope to rebuild their business.

“We’re going to give it another shot, see what happens,” Tim said about rebuilding at a new location.

Without insurance to help them, their friends and family are holding a plate sale fundraiser for them from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Slim’s Sports Bar on VFW Boulevard.